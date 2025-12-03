APCRDA authorised to initiate second phase of land pooling

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has authorised the Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) to initiate the second phase of Land Pooling Scheme (LPS II) in seven villages, covering a total extent of 16,666.57 acres.

The Municipal Administration and Urban Development Department issued GO No. 252 on Tuesday for the second phase of land pooling.

The move follows the APCRDA’s resolution in July 2025, seeking the government’s approval to pool additional land in the capital region. The proposal was subsequently examined by the Group of Ministers (GoM), which in its 21st meeting held on November 27, 2025, recommended authorisation for the APCRDA Commissioner to proceed with the land acquisition. The same was ratified by the State Cabinet on November 28.

According to the GO, the second phase of land pooling will cover villages in Palnadu district’s Amaravati mandal, and Guntur district’s Thullur mandal. In Palnadu district, Vykunthapuram, Pedamadduru, Endroyi and Karlapudi Lemalle villages, together account for 7,562 acres, including 97 acres of assigned land.

In Guntur district, Vaddamanu, Harichandrapuram and Pedaparimi villages will contribute 9,104.57 acres, including 7.01 acres of assigned land.Besides, there is 3,828.30 acres of government land in the seven villages. The lands to be pooled include 16,562.56 acres of patta lands, and 104.01 acres of assigned lands.