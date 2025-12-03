Don’t politicise PTM 3.0: CPM to Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: The Communist Party of India (Marxist) Andhra Pradesh Committee has strongly objected to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s call for Telugu Desam Party (TDP) workers to participate in the state-wide mega Parent-Teacher Meetings scheduled for December 5.

In a statement, CPM said that turning official academic programmes into political platforms is unacceptable. The party argued that PTMs should remain confined to school committees, parents, teachers, and student-teacher associations, and not be used for ruling party propaganda.

The CPM criticised the government’s ‘double standards,’ pointing out that while student unions and outsiders are barred from entering educational institutions under a government order, ruling party workers are being allowed to take part in school meetings.

The party noted that despite widespread protests from student organisations, democrats, and intellectuals against the ban, the government continues its rigid stance.

CPM demanded that the government withdraw the controversial order and ensure democratic access to educational institutions.

The CPM also condemned recent remarks made by Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan regarding the decline in coconut yield in Konaseema due to pest infestation.

Instead of addressing the issue scientifically, Pawan Kalyan allegedly blamed ‘Telangana’s evil eye’ for the problem.

The CPM described the comments as irresponsible and divisive, accusing the government of shifting blame onto the Telangana people to cover up its failure to support coconut farmers.

The party warned that such remarks could fuel regional animosities and demanded that Pawan Kalyan withdraw his statements immediately.