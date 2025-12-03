Illicit liquor case: Andhra HC asks CID, SIT for details on bail plea

VIJAYAWADA: The AP High Court has directed the CID, SIT to place complete details before it in connection with the bail petition filed by accused Sajjala Sridhar Reddy, seeking grant of bail in an illicit liquor case, and has adjourned the hearing to Friday.

Hearing the matter on Tuesday, the High Court instructed the CID, SIT to submit all relevant details in the bail petition.

Advocate S Nagesh Reddy, appearing on behalf of Sridhar Reddy, advanced his arguments. He submitted that the petitioner has been in judicial remand for the past seven months in connection with the illicit liquor case.

He stated that the ACB Court had rejected the bail plea on four occasions. He further pointed out that during the previous hearing, this Court had directed the CID to file its counter, but no counter has been filed so far. APP Priyanka, appearing for the CID, sought more time to file the counter.