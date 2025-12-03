Nellore tense as ganja kingpin’s house razed

NELLORE: Tension rose in Nellore district on Monday night after residents of Housing Board RDT Colony in the Nellore Rural constituency demolished the house of alleged ganja network leader A Kamakshamma, days after the murder of CPM leader and Praja Natya Mandali rural secretary K Penchalayya.

Police on Tuesday said they recovered a knife hidden inside the walls of Kamakshamma’s partially demolished house during inspewctions.Police earlier arrested Kamakshamma in the Penchalayya murder case.

Residents have long accused her of creating unrest in the locality and warned that they would not allow her to return.

A large group of locals on wwwwMonday night stormed the colony and demolished the houses of Kamakshamma and several of her associates. Residents said the attack stemmed from anger over the killing of Penchalayya, who they said had campaigned against drug abuse—particularly ganja—and counselled local youth to avoid illegal activity.

Residents said they were unable to tolerate that “the very ganja mafia he opposed had taken his life.’’

Fresh allegations have surfaced that Nellore Rural MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy may have played a behind-the-scenes role in the demolition of six houses belonging to Kamakshamma, who is accused of running a ganja network in Nellore city and rural areas in the district.