PM10 pollution levels surge in three northern Andhra districts, NCAP data reveals

VISAKHAPATNAM: The three northernmost districts of Andhra Pradesh including Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, and Visakhapatnam have recorded an increase in PM10 concentrations in the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) assessment for 2024-25 when compared with the baseline year 2017-18.

According to the data, Srikakulam’s average PM10 concentration increased from 69 µg/m³ in 2017-18 to 79 µg/m³ in 2024-25, reflecting a 14.5 percent rise.

Vizianagaram reported a smaller increase, from 72 µg/m³ to 74 µg/m³ during the same period, amounting to a 2.8 percent rise. Visakhapatnam recorded the highest increase among the three, with PM10 levels rising from 76 µg/m³ to 101 µg/m³, a 32.9 percent jump.

The information was furnished by Minister of State for Environment, Forest, and Climate Change Kirti Vardhan Singh in a reply to Hindupur MP BK Parthasarathi in the Lok Sabha.

A total of 13 cities in Andhra Pradesh are covered under the NCAP for air quality improvement. Of the 13, ten cities have shown progress in reducing PM10 levels in 2024-25 when compared to 2017-18.

Since the launch of NCAP, Rs 734.86 crore has been allocated for Andhra Pradesh, of which Rs 407.25 crore has been released to the municipal corporations of the 13 cities for implementing their clean air action plans.