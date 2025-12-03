Transform Andhra into clean energy hub: CM Chandrababu Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has unveiled a series of initiatives aimed at transforming the State into a hub for clean and efficient energy.

Chairing a review meeting on the power sector at the State Secretariat on Tuesday, the Chief Minister emphasised renewable energy expansion, cost reduction, and consumer participation in electricity generation.

He announced that incentives for the ferro alloy industry will be extended for another year, recognising its importance to the State’s industrial growth. This extension is expected to put an additional burden of Rs 1,053 crore on the exchequer.

Highlighting the State’s renewable energy ambitions, Naidu gave approval for large-scale solar power generation on government buildings. More than 483 buildings will be equipped with solar panels, producing 150 MW of electricity.

Under the PM-KUSUM and PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana, rooftop solar projects will be expedited, with a target of 4,792 MW generation.

Citizens will also be encouraged to generate their own electricity, and sell surplus power to the grid, creating additional income opportunities, the Chief Minister said.