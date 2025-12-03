Transform Andhra into clean energy hub: CM Chandrababu Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has unveiled a series of initiatives aimed at transforming the State into a hub for clean and efficient energy.
Chairing a review meeting on the power sector at the State Secretariat on Tuesday, the Chief Minister emphasised renewable energy expansion, cost reduction, and consumer participation in electricity generation.
He announced that incentives for the ferro alloy industry will be extended for another year, recognising its importance to the State’s industrial growth. This extension is expected to put an additional burden of Rs 1,053 crore on the exchequer.
Highlighting the State’s renewable energy ambitions, Naidu gave approval for large-scale solar power generation on government buildings. More than 483 buildings will be equipped with solar panels, producing 150 MW of electricity.
Under the PM-KUSUM and PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana, rooftop solar projects will be expedited, with a target of 4,792 MW generation.
Citizens will also be encouraged to generate their own electricity, and sell surplus power to the grid, creating additional income opportunities, the Chief Minister said.
Free rooftop solar panels for SCs & STs: CM
Free rooftop solar panels will be provided to SC/ST households, while BC consumers will receive subsidies up to Rs 20,000 for installation up to 3 kW.
The Chief Minister directed officials to ensure that companies reaching agreements under the Integrated Clean Energy (ICE) policy, operationalise projects within 60 days. The policy covers capital subsidies, GST exemption, and nine other incentives to promote innovation and investment.
He also stressed the need to minimise power purchase costs through inter-state power swapping agreements. Monitoring under EPMS has already saved Rs 400-500 crore, and distribution losses will be reduced significantly by 2029.
In a major push for electric mobility, Naidu announced that APSRTC will soon procure 1,000 electric buses, with plans to convert the entire fleet to EVs within five years. Additionally, 5,000 EV charging stations will be established across the State.
Pumped storage projects at reservoirs will also be studied to boost generation, while non-tariff revenue streams and utilisation of fly ash from thermal plants will be explored to strengthen the energy sector, Naidu said.