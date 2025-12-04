Dokiparru temple fete in Andhra Pradesh begins with flag hoisting

VIJAYAWADA : The sacred precincts of Dokiparru Maha Kshetram in Krishna district resonated with devotion on Wednesday as the Dwajarohanam ceremony was performed with grandeur, formally inaugurating the tenth annual Sri Bhusameta Sri Venkateswara Swamy Salakattla Brahmotsavam.

Conducted amid Vedic chants, the ritual was carried out in strict accordance with Vaikhanasa Agama scriptures during the auspicious Makara Lagna between 9.30 am and 9.40 am. The divine emblem of Garutmanta (Lord Garuda) was hoisted onto the Dhvajastambham, inviting celestial beings to preside over the festivities. Priests said receiving prasadam in this ritual is auspicious, believed to bless childless couples and cure diseases.

The Utsava Murti of Sri Venkateswara Swamy was later taken out in the Surya Prabha Vahanam procession, followed by Sesha and Hamsa Vahanams, drawing large crowds. The Brahmotsavams continue on Thursday with Gaja Vahanotsavam, Vishesha Tirumanjanam, Rathotsavam, Garudotsavam and Ekanta Seva.