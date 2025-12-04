Ensure dignified last rites: Andhra Pradesh HC to government

VIJAYAWADA: The High Court directed the State government to ensure dignified last rites by providing basic infrastructure at burial and cremation grounds across municipal corporations, municipalities and gram panchayats.

The bench took the decision while hearing a Public Interest Litigation filed by Vijayawada resident P Pramod. Noting severe neglect, the court said several crematoriums and cemeteries are overgrown with thorny bushes and poorly maintained due to administrative failure.

A division bench of Chief Justice Dheeraj Singh Thakur and Justice Challa Gunaranjan ordered the Chief Secretary to prepare an action plan for maintaining existing facilities and creating new ones to meet needs for the next 20 years. The government must also assess current conditions and provide funds for water, toilets, lighting, fencing, platforms and sheds.

Referring to an incident in Rajamahendravaram where last rites were performed on a road, the court questioned the government’s reluctance to release funds despite existing policies and orders.

The bench directed the Chief Secretary to submit a compliance report within two months.