High Court takes cognisance of PIL on lack of basic amenities in Andhra Pradesh Anganwadis

VIJAYAWADA: The High Court on Wednesday took cognisance of a PIL seeking directions to ensure basic amenities, including drinking water, electricity and toilets, in Anganwadi centres across Andhra Pradesh.

A division bench of Chief Justice Dheeraj Singh Thakur and Justice Challa Gunaranjan issued notices to the Central and State governments and directed them to file detailed counter affidavits.

Notices were also served to senior officials of the Union Women and Child Development and Health Ministries, the State Chief Secretary, Principal Secretaries of key departments, municipal authorities and the Director of Swachh Andhra Corporation.

The PIL, filed by Keethineedi Akhil Sri Guru Teja of Help The People Charitable Trust, sought time-bound implementation of essential facilities. Citing Section 5(2) of the National Food Security Act, the petitioner said 7,432 Anganwadi centres lack toilets, 826 lack drinking water and nearly 3,700 have no electricity. The matter was adjourned.