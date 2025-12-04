Kanipakam temple in Andhra's Chittoor upgrades online booking with high-speed servers

TIRUPATI: The Kanipakam Sri Varasiddhi Vinayaka Swamy Devasthanam in Chittoor has upgraded all its online booking platforms with high-speed servers to improve digital access for devotees worldwide.

The modernisation aims to provide a seamless experience for booking Darshan and Arjitha Seva tickets through the temple’s official website, Temple Connect-AP Endowments portals, and the AP State Government’s WhatsApp services.

This is the first comprehensive overhaul of the temple’s server systems and online infrastructure. The initiative comes under the directives of CM Naidu, who has emphasised efficient and transparent digital services across state temples.

As part of the upgrade, a dedicated QR code poster allows devotees to log in directly and book tickets easily. Officials said the system can handle heavy traffic during festivals.

Speaking to TNIE, a senior temple official said the new system, including WhatsApp services, will make ticket booking faster, easier, and more reliable for devotees across the globe. High-speed servers and a revamped portal are expected to minimise technical glitches.

The temple offers daily and special sevas such as Suprabhata Seva, Abhishekam and Ganapathi Homam, along with festival rituals. Devotees can choose from Free Darshan, Special Entry Darshan, or Arjitha Seva Darshan. With this, they can plan and book their preferred slots in advance. Services are accessible via www.srikanipakadevasthanam.org, www.aptemples.ap.gov.in and WhatsApp No. 9552300009.