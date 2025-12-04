Machilipatnam-Repalle rail project in Andhra gains pace with DPR survey

VIJAYAWADA: The Ministry of Railways has announced progress on the long-pending demand for a direct railway line between Machilipatnam and Repalle in Andhra Pradesh.

The project, which has been sought by residents of Diviseema and Avanigadda for decades, is now moving forward with surveys sanctioned to prepare a Detailed Project Report (DPR). This was disclosed by Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw in the Lok Sabha in writing to a query by Machilipatnam MP Vallabhaneni Balashowry.

Presently, the two towns are connected through Vijayawada Junction. The recently completed doubling of the Machilipatnam–Gudivada–Vijayawada section is expected to enhance connectivity to the upcoming Machilipatnam port.

However, the proposed 45.3 km direct line between Machilipatnam and Repalle would reduce travel distance by 55 km and save nearly one and a half hours of journey time. It would also enhance the connectivity of the hinterland of the undivided Guntur district with the Machilipatnam port.

To strengthen rail infrastructure in the region, several other surveys have been sanctioned.

These include the Machilipatnam–Narsapur new line (74 km), Repalle–Bapatla new line (46 km), Gudur–Vijayawada fourth line (293 km), and a Vijayawada bypass line between Indupalli, Duggirala (49 km).