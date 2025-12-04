MEIL achieves 25M safe man-hours at Polavaram

VIJAYAWADA: Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Limited (MEIL), executing the Polavaram Hydro Electric Project, has achieved a major safety milestone by completing 25 million man-hours without a single lost workday.

In recognition, APGENCO awarded MEIL the Safety Excellence Certificate for maintaining exemplary safety standards during project execution. The certificate was presented to MEIL Associate Manager Sri Pragada Nanda Naga Krishna by APGENCO Superintending Engineer K Ramabhadra Raju on Wednesday.

Since beginning construction in 2020, MEIL has carried out critical civil and mechanical works of the powerhouse with precision and uninterrupted progress. Strict safety protocols, continuous monitoring, and structured training programs have ensured accident-free operations.

Speaking on the occasion, MEIL General Manager Sri Prasenjit Majumdar and Safety Department In-charge Sri Sabyasachi Rana called the achievement a testament to the company’s commitment to workforce protection. APGENCO SE Ramabhadra Raju lauded MEIL’s disciplined approach, noting smooth progress despite engineering challenges and reaffirming that worker safety remains the top priority.