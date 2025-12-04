Seven rainbow-like boons for specially abled in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: Reaffirming the government’s commitment to inclusion and sustained support for persons with disabilities, CM N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday announced a comprehensive package of seven major welfare measures. The announcements were made at the International Day of Persons with Disabilities programme held at Tummalapalli Kalakshetram in Vijayawada.

Describing the initiatives as “seven rainbow-like boons”, the CM said the schemes aim to strengthen financial security, improve mobility, expand educational opportunities and enhance the overall quality of life of persons with disabilities across AP. He accused the previous YSRC government of neglecting the community between 2019 and 2024, alleging that no official observance of the international day was held and no financial assistance was extended during that period.

Declaring that the coalition government stands firmly with the differently abled, he said, “They are not weak. I see them as specially abled and exceptionally talented. With support, they can achieve remarkable success.” He added that their determination often surpasses that of many others.