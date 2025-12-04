Seven rainbow-like boons for specially abled in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: Reaffirming the government’s commitment to inclusion and sustained support for persons with disabilities, CM N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday announced a comprehensive package of seven major welfare measures. The announcements were made at the International Day of Persons with Disabilities programme held at Tummalapalli Kalakshetram in Vijayawada.
Describing the initiatives as “seven rainbow-like boons”, the CM said the schemes aim to strengthen financial security, improve mobility, expand educational opportunities and enhance the overall quality of life of persons with disabilities across AP. He accused the previous YSRC government of neglecting the community between 2019 and 2024, alleging that no official observance of the international day was held and no financial assistance was extended during that period.
Declaring that the coalition government stands firmly with the differently abled, he said, “They are not weak. I see them as specially abled and exceptionally talented. With support, they can achieve remarkable success.” He added that their determination often surpasses that of many others.
Recalling the legacy of former CM NT Rama Rao, Naidu noted that AP was the first State in the country to introduce disability pensions, beginning with Rs 30. “Before 2014, the pension was only Rs 500. Our government raised it to Rs 1,500, then to Rs 3,000, and after returning to office in 2024, we increased it to Rs 6,000. Dialysis and thalassemia patients receive Rs 10,000, while those with severe disabilities get up to Rs 15,000,” he said.
Currently, 7.68 lakh persons with disabilities receive pensions, with the government spending Rs 471 crore a month and nearly Rs 6,000 crore annually. “No other State in India invests so extensively in disability pensions,” he said. Naidu announced an extension of the deadline for the special recruitment drive to fill backlog posts for persons with disabilities. He said 1,800 motorised vehicles were being distributed, along with tricycles, wheelchairs and other devices, totalling 13,935 appliances.
In the education sector, he said 2,260 Special Education Teacher posts were filled through the Mega DSC. Ten special schools for hearing- and visually-impaired students have been upgraded with modern alarm systems. Home-schooling and early-intervention services are being strengthened through 679 Bhavitha Centres. The government has sanctioned Rs 4.32 crore to improve hostel facilities and is developing a National Centre for Disability Sports on 23 acres in Visakhapatnam.