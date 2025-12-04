Tribal students steal show at Udbhav-2025 in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: Union Tribal Affairs Minister Jual Oram inaugurated the national tribal cultural festival Udbhav-2025 at KL University, Amaravati, and urged tribal students to excel in academics, culture and traditions.

Oram said Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) will be developed on par with Kendriya Vidyalayas, Navodaya Vidyalayas and Sainik Schools.

He praised the achievements of tribal children in sports and expressed confidence that they will succeed in all fields. Explaining the festival’s name, he said Udbhav means ‘bringing out from within,’ symbolising the effort to showcase hidden talent.

The Minister lauded the Andhra Pradesh government, Tribal Welfare Minister Gummidi Sandhya Rani, and Secretary, Tribal Welfare, M Mallikarjuna Naik, for organising the event efficiently.

He also inaugurated the 6th National EMRS Cultural, Literary and Arts Festival.

Oram was welcomed with traditional tribal dances by EMRS students and toured exhibitions showcasing tribal traditions, handicrafts and products such as internationally acclaimed Araku coffee and honey. He also tried archery during the visit.

State Tribal Welfare Minister Sandhya Rani said Udbhav-2025 is a platform for transformation, aiming to develop creativity and confidence among tribal children.

A total of 1,647 students from 405 EMRS schools across India are participating, including 110 from Andhra Pradesh.