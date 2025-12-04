Vizag to host IFR, MILAN & IONS in February

VISAKHAPATNAM: Visakhapatnam is gearing up to host triple maritime convergence from February 15 to 25, 2026, including the International Fleet Review (IFR), Exercise MILAN, and the Indian Ocean Naval Symposium (IONS) Conclave of Chiefs.
This marks the largest assembly of maritime forces and naval leadership ever organised in the country at a single location. Addressing the media aboard INS Himgiri and INS Mumbai on Wednesday, Vice Admiral Sanjay Bhalla, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command (ENC), said preparations are progressing rapidly for the mega event.
He confirmed that 61 nations have already committed to participate, with 23 foreign warships and two aircraft carriers expected to sail into Visakhapatnam for the IFR. The Vice Admiral noted that the triple-event convergence reflects the Prime Minister’s MAHASAGAR (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions) vision, which expands India’s SAGAR doctrine across the wider Indo-Pacific.
The Presidential Fleet Review is scheduled for February 18, where President Droupadi Murmu will review the assembled naval fleet at the designated anchorage off Visakhapatnam.
Two new vessels to be commissioned in January
The following day, February 19, will feature an International City Parade, starting with an air power display, followed by marching contingents, and cultural performances by Indian and foreign participants. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is expected to be the chief guest at the event.
The 13th edition of Exercise MILAN, themed “Camaraderie, Cooperation, Collaboration”, will take place from February 19 to 25. The event will feature an Opening Ceremony on February 19, followed by an International Maritime Seminar on February 19-20, and a Harbour Phase on February 19-20.
The Sea Phase will run from February 21-25. This exercise aims to bring together friendly navies for high-end multilateral operations and capacity-building at sea, fostering cooperation and collaboration among participating nations.
India will host the 9th IONS Conclave of Chiefs on February 20, marking its second Chairmanship (2026-28) of the forum. Naval leaders from 25 member nations, seven observer States, and nine specially invited countries will participate in deliberations on maritime security frameworks and cooperative protocols.
Detailing on the Eastern Naval Command’s progress in 2025, Vice Admiral Bhalla noted that the Indian Navy commissioned a total of eight ships in 2025, six of which were inducted into the ENC.
“Additionally, two more vessels, including INS Taragiri (Nilgiri-class stealth frigate) and INS Anjadip (ASW Shallow Water Craft), are scheduled for commissioning in early January 2026,” the Vice Admiral revealed.
The ENC sustained high operational alertness through exercises like TROPEX-25, AMPHEX-25, Exercise Jal Prahar, and TRISHUL-25, demonstrating tri-service integration. Coastal defence exercises included Sea Vigil, Sagar Kavach, Op Sentinel, Op Prasthan, and Op Sajag.
The command participated in multinational engagements like MALABAR-25, La Perouse-25, LIMA-25, SIMBEX-25, SLINEX-25, INDRA-25, and INMEX-25. HADR operations included relief missions in Myanmar (Op Brahma), responses to Cyclone Montha, and rescue operations for trapped miners in Assam and Andhra Pradesh.
The command also focused on community and environmental outreach, planting over 97,000 saplings, and dispersing one crore seed balls under the Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam initiative. Large-scale coastal clean-up involved 1,000 personnel and families.
Medical camps and blood donation drives were organised, including 11 multi-specialty medical camps and 12 blood donation camps. A new ECHS Polyclinic (Type D) was opened in Visakhapatnam, with another nearing completion in Vizianagaram.
Commemorating Navy Day, Vizag Navy Marathon will be held on December 14, 2025. Vice Admiral Bhalla urged residents of Visakhapatnam to join the Marathon. Senior officials from the ENC were present.