Vizag to host IFR, MILAN & IONS in February

VISAKHAPATNAM: Visakhapatnam is gearing up to host triple maritime convergence from February 15 to 25, 2026, including the International Fleet Review (IFR), Exercise MILAN, and the Indian Ocean Naval Symposium (IONS) Conclave of Chiefs.

This marks the largest assembly of maritime forces and naval leadership ever organised in the country at a single location. Addressing the media aboard INS Himgiri and INS Mumbai on Wednesday, Vice Admiral Sanjay Bhalla, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command (ENC), said preparations are progressing rapidly for the mega event.

He confirmed that 61 nations have already committed to participate, with 23 foreign warships and two aircraft carriers expected to sail into Visakhapatnam for the IFR. The Vice Admiral noted that the triple-event convergence reflects the Prime Minister’s MAHASAGAR (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions) vision, which expands India’s SAGAR doctrine across the wider Indo-Pacific.

The Presidential Fleet Review is scheduled for February 18, where President Droupadi Murmu will review the assembled naval fleet at the designated anchorage off Visakhapatnam.