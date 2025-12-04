YSRC collects more than 1 crore signatures

VIJAYAWADA: YSRCP State Coordinator Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy on Wednesday said the One Crore Signatures People’s Movement against privatisation of government medical colleges has drawn an overwhelming response, surpassing its target.

In a teleconference with party leaders, he said people from various social and professional backgrounds had turned the drive into a mass movement.

He instructed leaders to send constituency-level signatures to district offices by December 10 and to the state headquarters in Tadepalli by December 13.

The consolidated signatures will be submitted to the Governor on December 16. Sajjala directed leaders to display signatures publicly, organise rallies, ensure smooth coordination and digitise all documents, reflecting public anger over government healthcare policies.