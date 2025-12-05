15 held so far in Penchalaiah murder case: Nellore SP

NELLORE: Nellore district Superintendent of Police Dr Ajitha Vejendla on Thursday said that 15 accused have been arrested so far in connection with the murder of social activist K Penchalaiah, while searches are continuing for three more suspects. She assured that strict legal action would be taken against all those involved and reiterated that police remain committed to maintaining peace and safety across the district.
Addressing the media at the district police office in Nellore city, Dr Ajitha said the investigation had uncovered a long history of criminal activity linked to Arava Kamakshi and her family, who have been at the centre of illegal operations in Kallurupalli Housing Board Colony. Kamakshi has several cases registered at Nawabpet and Nellore Rural police stations, including cases under the NDPS Act and a previous murder case. She is also listed under the suspect sheet at Nawabpet Police Station.
Explaining the family background, the SP said Kamakshi’s parents migrated from Jabalpur around 35 years ago and settled in Bodigadi Thota, where her mother Shanti was involved in the ganja trade. Although the family later moved to Kallurupalli Housing Board Colony after being allotted a house site by the district administration, they allegedly continued illegal business. While Kamakshi also collected funds for renovating the Mutyalamma temple—completing about 70% of the work—residents remained strongly opposed to the criminal activities.
Three months ago, a colony committee was formed under the leadership of Penchalaiah, a Nellore district Prajanatya Mandali member, to resist the illegal operations. The committee conducted awareness drives and mobilised support to curb the family’s influence.
Tensions escalated on November 19, 2025 during the temple inauguration, when Kamakshi and associate Palakeerthi Ravi tried to pressure the committee for membership but were refused unless they abandoned illegal trade. Matters worsened on November 27, when Kamakshi’s brother Arava James entered the colony with his girlfriend, violating the committee’s restrictions. When confronted by Penchalaiah, James was slapped, which reportedly prompted the family to plot revenge.
According to the SP, the family conspired with associates to eliminate Penchalaiah, whom they viewed as a threat to their dominance. On November 28, James and his accomplices intercepted Penchalaiah as he returned home on a scooter with his children, rammed his vehicle, and brutally attacked him after he fell.
The SP also identified another suspect, Samudrala David of Allimadugu Sangam, who faces 11 cases at Bitragunta Police Station.
Meanwhile, Dr Ajitha announced a special operation to crack down on fraud gangs involved in fake gold, counterfeit currency, and trap-based scams. She explained that the gangs use elaborate methods involving agents, staged police raids, and confidence-building tactics to cheat victims. She said strict instructions had been issued to Law & Order and CCS wings to act firmly against such networks, and she urged the public to remain alert and report suspicious activities immediately.