15 held so far in Penchalaiah murder case: Nellore SP

NELLORE: Nellore district Superintendent of Police Dr Ajitha Vejendla on Thursday said that 15 accused have been arrested so far in connection with the murder of social activist K Penchalaiah, while searches are continuing for three more suspects. She assured that strict legal action would be taken against all those involved and reiterated that police remain committed to maintaining peace and safety across the district.

Addressing the media at the district police office in Nellore city, Dr Ajitha said the investigation had uncovered a long history of criminal activity linked to Arava Kamakshi and her family, who have been at the centre of illegal operations in Kallurupalli Housing Board Colony. Kamakshi has several cases registered at Nawabpet and Nellore Rural police stations, including cases under the NDPS Act and a previous murder case. She is also listed under the suspect sheet at Nawabpet Police Station.

Explaining the family background, the SP said Kamakshi’s parents migrated from Jabalpur around 35 years ago and settled in Bodigadi Thota, where her mother Shanti was involved in the ganja trade. Although the family later moved to Kallurupalli Housing Board Colony after being allotted a house site by the district administration, they allegedly continued illegal business. While Kamakshi also collected funds for renovating the Mutyalamma temple—completing about 70% of the work—residents remained strongly opposed to the criminal activities.