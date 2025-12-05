Andhra govt finalises annual fees for PG medical seats

VIJAYAWADA : The Andhra Pradesh government has finalised annual fees for postgraduate (PG) medical courses in five newly established government medical colleges.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu approved the proposal, fixing fees at Rs 30,000 per year for government quota seats, Rs 9 lakh for self-financing seats, and Rs 29 lakh for NRI quota seats.

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has permitted 60 PG seats across four specialties in the five colleges for the academic year 2025–26.

Rajahmundry and Nandyal colleges will each admit 16 students, Vizianagaram and Machilipatnam colleges 12 each, and Eluru college 4 students.

Each specialty has been allotted four seats per college.

As per NMC rules, 50% of PG seats fall under the All India quota, while the remaining 50% are reserved for the State quota.

Within the State quota, admissions are distributed as 50% convener quota, 35% management quota, and 15% NRI quota.

Since only four seats are permitted per specialty, the State quota yields two seats per subject, leaving no scope for NRI admissions in this round.

Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav discussed the matter with officials this year. He noted that no records existed on the earlier fee determination process.

Proposing a rational approach, he suggested aligning PG fees in new government colleges with the ratio applied to MBBS fees in both government and private institutions.

Accordingly, he recommended Rs 9 lakh for self-financing PG seats and Rs 29 lakh for NRI seats, in addition to Rs 30,000 for government quota seats.

The Chief Minister approved these proposals.

In private medical colleges, Post-Gratuate fees are significantly higher: Rs 4,96,800 for convener quota, Rs 9,93,600 for management quota, and Rs 57,50,000 for Nonn-Resident Indian (NRI) quota seats.