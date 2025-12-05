CM Chanrababu Naidu puts Amaravati works in fast lane

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has reaffirmed his vision of Amaravati as a ‘creative city’, directing officials to ensure that every building in the capital reflects distinctive design and environmental harmony.

Chairing the 55th meeting of the Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) at the Secretariat, he emphasised speed and uncompromising quality in construction, urging completion of projects ahead of schedule.

The CRDA approved several major proposals during the meeting. These include construction of the Governor’s residence complex, Lok Bhavan, at a cost of Rs 169 crore, and the Andhra Pradesh Judicial Academy at Rs 165 crore.

The Authority also sanctioned acceptance of a Rs 7,380 crore loan from NABARD to fund infrastructure projects in Amaravati. Additionally, tenders worth Rs 532 crore were cleared to connect the Seed Access Road with National Highway 16, while the 2024–25 annual statistical reports were formally approvfed.

Municipal Administration Minister Ponguru Narayana later briefed the media, confirming administrative sanction for judicial and other complexes, with tenders to be floated shortly.

He announced that 16,666 acres will be pooled for projects such as the International Sports City, Inner Ring Road, and railway track. Farmers in the capital region have expressed willingness to contribute land, and the government has assured them of a 10-year benefit package, similar to earlier arrangements.