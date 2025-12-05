Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan launches 77 DDOs across Andhra

CHITTOOR: AP Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan inaugurated 77 Divisional Development Offices (DDOs) across the State on Thursday, marking a major step toward strengthening rural governance and the Panchayati Raj system.

The offices were launched virtually from Chittoor, in line with Government Orders (GO) Nos. 57 and 58.

Speaking on the occasion, Pawan Kalyan emphasised that with 70 per cent of the State’s population living in villages, the government’s priority is to deliver welfare and development services quickly, transparently, and efficiently to rural citizens. He described the DDOs as vital bridges between the government and the people, ensuring that administration becomes simpler and activities at the grassroots level are carried out more swiftly.

The Deputy Chief Minister hailed the simultaneous opening of 77 offices as a ‘positive sign’ for governance. He noted that these institutions will not only strengthen the Panchayati Raj system but also introduce reforms that align with the principles of Mahatma Gandhi, who envisioned villages as the backbone of the nation.

Pawan Kalyan stated that with inspiration from the 73rd Constitutional Amendment, several administrative reforms have been introduced in the Panchayat Raj and Rural Development departments. He said the establishment of Divisional Development Offices will help strengthen decentralised governance and enable faster monitoring of government development and welfare programmes at the field level.