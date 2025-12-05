Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan launches 77 DDOs across Andhra

CHITTOOR: AP Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan inaugurated 77 Divisional Development Offices (DDOs) across the State on Thursday, marking a major step toward strengthening rural governance and the Panchayati Raj system.
The offices were launched virtually from Chittoor, in line with Government Orders (GO) Nos. 57 and 58.
Speaking on the occasion, Pawan Kalyan emphasised that with 70 per cent of the State’s population living in villages, the government’s priority is to deliver welfare and development services quickly, transparently, and efficiently to rural citizens. He described the DDOs as vital bridges between the government and the people, ensuring that administration becomes simpler and activities at the grassroots level are carried out more swiftly.
The Deputy Chief Minister hailed the simultaneous opening of 77 offices as a ‘positive sign’ for governance. He noted that these institutions will not only strengthen the Panchayati Raj system but also introduce reforms that align with the principles of Mahatma Gandhi, who envisioned villages as the backbone of the nation.
Pawan Kalyan stated that with inspiration from the 73rd Constitutional Amendment, several administrative reforms have been introduced in the Panchayat Raj and Rural Development departments. He said the establishment of Divisional Development Offices will help strengthen decentralised governance and enable faster monitoring of government development and welfare programmes at the field level.
Pawan Kalyan highlighted that the government has reorganised rural administrative systems by abolishing 7,244 clusters and converting 13,350 village panchayats into independent self-governing units. Each panchayat will now have a dedicated Panchayat Secretary, and villages with over 10,000 population will get a gazetted Panchayat Development Officer.
Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan said his father’s journey inspired him to ensure transparency and justice in government employee promotions. Speaking during his visit to Chittoor district on Thursday, he recalled that his father worked in the Excise Department and rose from constable to Assistant Commissioner after many years of service.
Pawan Kalyan said that after taking charge of the Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Department, he realised that several employees had not received promotions for decades.
He added that nearly 10,000 employees received long-pending promotions through structural changes made in the department. Issues related to seniority and stagnation especially among officials appointed through Group-1 services have finally been resolved, he said.
Earlier, Pawan Kalyan arrived at Renigunta Airport as part of his Chittoor tour.