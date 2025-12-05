Jagan accuses CM Chandrababu Naidu of violating bail terms in 2023 liquor scam case

VIJAYAWADA: Former chief minister and YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday accused Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu of violating his bail conditions in the 2023 liquor scam case and of allegedly coercing officials to withdraw cases. Addressing the media at the YSRCP central office in Tadepalli, Jagan said the party would pursue appropriate legal action.

He launched a broad attack on the TDP-led NDA government, alleging failures in agriculture, education, and healthcare, and accusing it of “misusing the police to target political opponents” while dragging religion, including the Tirumala Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple, into politics.

He said Naidu had earlier faced a CID case over alleged irregularities in liquor licensing, which reportedly caused an annual loss of more than Rs 1,300 crore to the exchequer.