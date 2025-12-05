Minister Satya Kumar Yadav pushes PHC doctors toward preventive and compassionate care

VIJAYAWADA : Andhra Pradesh Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav has called upon doctors working in Primary Health Centres (PHCs) to constantly introspect whether they are doing justice to their noble profession.
Speaking at a gathering of PHC doctors in Vijayawada on Thursday evening, the minister reminded them that while fighting for professional rights is legitimate, they must also ensure that poor and rural communities get medical services.
He questioned instances where PHCs, meant to function round-the-clock, were found locked during inspections. Referring to a recent incident, he warned that negligence should never result in loss of life. “Good work may not always be recognized immediately, but even small mistakes are pointed out quickly. Doctors must keep this in mind,” he said.
The minister urged doctors to view medicine not merely as a job but as a service rooted in compassion and humanity. He stressed the importance of preventive healthcare and asked PHC doctors to intensify awareness campaigns, particularly for Cancer-04 screening.
Sharing his personal grief, he said he had lost his mother and sister to cancer, and though he could not become a doctor himself, he felt privileged to work alongside them in the health sector. He also noted that the STEMI protocol for cardiac emergencies had saved over 3,000 lives in the state.
Yadav announced that the government is positively considering admissions for MBBS doctors into DNB courses under the in-service quota. He said officials have been directed to study seat allocation and related aspects. He added that time-bound promotions, notional increments, and tribal allowances are under review by the Finance Department.
Health Commissioner Veerapandian assured that professional training programs would be conducted for doctors, while Public Health Director Dr. Padmavati emphasized the crucial role of PHC doctors in preventing diseases before they become severe.
No need to panic, State boosts testing
VIJAYAWADA: Health and Family Welfare Commissioner Veerapandian said there is no need to panic over scrub typhus, noting doxycycline and azithromycin are stocked in large quantities Statewide. He said ELISA testing will be expanded as cases rise during monsoon months