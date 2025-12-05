Minister Satya Kumar Yadav pushes PHC doctors toward preventive and compassionate care

VIJAYAWADA : Andhra Pradesh Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav has called upon doctors working in Primary Health Centres (PHCs) to constantly introspect whether they are doing justice to their noble profession.

Speaking at a gathering of PHC doctors in Vijayawada on Thursday evening, the minister reminded them that while fighting for professional rights is legitimate, they must also ensure that poor and rural communities get medical services.

He questioned instances where PHCs, meant to function round-the-clock, were found locked during inspections. Referring to a recent incident, he warned that negligence should never result in loss of life. “Good work may not always be recognized immediately, but even small mistakes are pointed out quickly. Doctors must keep this in mind,” he said.

The minister urged doctors to view medicine not merely as a job but as a service rooted in compassion and humanity. He stressed the importance of preventive healthcare and asked PHC doctors to intensify awareness campaigns, particularly for Cancer-04 screening.