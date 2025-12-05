Polavaram project will be completed ahead of schedule, says Minister Nimmala

VIJAYAWADA : The State government has announced plans to complete the Polavaram irrigation project ahead of schedule, coinciding with the upcoming Godavari Pushkarams in 2027.

Water Resources Minister Nimmala Ramanaidu, who inspected the project works on Thursday, directed officials and engineers to accelerate progress so that the project can be dedicated to the nation before the originally set deadline of December 2027.

During a review meeting held at the project site, the minister emphasised Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s instructions to ensure completion by the time of the sacred Pushkarams festival. He urged engineering experts, construction agencies, and officials to work with renewed vigour to achieve this historic milestone.

Prior to the meeting, Ramanaidu personally inspected key works including rock filling at Gap-1 of the main dam, diaphragm wall construction at Gap-2, and complex lining works in the twin tunnels of the right canal. Expressing satisfaction with the pace of progress, he congratulated the teams and motivated them to aim for early completion, stating that finishing before Pushkaralu would be a ‘historic achievement.’