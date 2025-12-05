Polavaram project will be completed ahead of schedule, says Minister Nimmala

VIJAYAWADA : The State government has announced plans to complete the Polavaram irrigation project ahead of schedule, coinciding with the upcoming Godavari Pushkarams in 2027.
Water Resources Minister Nimmala Ramanaidu, who inspected the project works on Thursday, directed officials and engineers to accelerate progress so that the project can be dedicated to the nation before the originally set deadline of December 2027.
During a review meeting held at the project site, the minister emphasised Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s instructions to ensure completion by the time of the sacred Pushkarams festival. He urged engineering experts, construction agencies, and officials to work with renewed vigour to achieve this historic milestone.
Prior to the meeting, Ramanaidu personally inspected key works including rock filling at Gap-1 of the main dam, diaphragm wall construction at Gap-2, and complex lining works in the twin tunnels of the right canal. Expressing satisfaction with the pace of progress, he congratulated the teams and motivated them to aim for early completion, stating that finishing before Pushkaralu would be a ‘historic achievement.’
Providing updates, the minister revealed that 950 metres of the diaphragm wall have been constructed, marking 75 per cent completion. He noted that overall project progress now stands at 88 per cent — 72 per cent achieved during the 2014–2019 Telugu Desam Party (TDP) government, and an additional 12 per cent completed in the past 17 months under the current coalition. He contrasted this with the previous administration, claiming only 2 per cent progress was made in five years.
Ramanaidu highlighted that right canal connectivity works are 82 per cent complete, while left canal connectivity has reached 62 percent. He credited the coalition government for ensuring uninterrupted progress even during monsoon season, including completion of the buttress dam. He added that despite damage to the diaphragm wall during the previous regime, reconstruction is underway at a cost of Rs 900 crore and will be finished by February 2026.
The minister also pointed out that rehabilitation efforts have advanced significantly, with Rs 2,000 crore disbursed to displaced families within a single year. He announced that the left main canal works, costing Rs 600 crore, will be completed to carry Godavari waters to Anakapalli by the 2026 irrigation season.
’Hydel proj too will be ready’
Ramanaidu confirmed that the hydel power project linked to Polavaram will also be completed simultaneously. He expressed gratitude to the Central government, PM Modi, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan for their support