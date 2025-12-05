Ryots voluntarily offer land for capital project in Amaravati

VIJAYAWADA : Even before the issuance of official notification for the second phase of land pooling in Amaravati, farmers from several villages have come forward voluntarily to hand over their lands for the capital city project.

Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) Minister P Narayana, accompanied by Pedakurapadu MLA Bhashyam Praveen, toured Endroyi village in Amaravati mandal to meet farmers, and explain the government’s capital development plans. He was accorded a warm welcome by villagers, who expressed their readiness to participate in the land pooling.

Narayana held a meeting with farmers from four revenue villages. He assured them that any concerns regarding land pooling could be brought directly to his notice, and emphasised that the government’s vision is to build Amaravati as a world-class capital.

Lingapuram farmer Namburi Balaram voluntarily submitted original documents of his four acre land to the Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO). The Minister lauded his gesture, and thanked all farmers for extending their cooperation to the government in mobilisation of land for the capital city.