Ryots voluntarily offer land for capital project in Amaravati

VIJAYAWADA : Even before the issuance of official notification for the second phase of land pooling in Amaravati, farmers from several villages have come forward voluntarily to hand over their lands for the capital city project.
Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) Minister P Narayana, accompanied by Pedakurapadu MLA Bhashyam Praveen, toured Endroyi village in Amaravati mandal to meet farmers, and explain the government’s capital development plans. He was accorded a warm welcome by villagers, who expressed their readiness to participate in the land pooling.
Narayana held a meeting with farmers from four revenue villages. He assured them that any concerns regarding land pooling could be brought directly to his notice, and emphasised that the government’s vision is to build Amaravati as a world-class capital.
Lingapuram farmer Namburi Balaram voluntarily submitted original documents of his four acre land to the Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO). The Minister lauded his gesture, and thanked all farmers for extending their cooperation to the government in mobilisation of land for the capital city.
Narayana attributed the delay in the construction of Amaravati capital project to the mismanagement of the YSRCP regime, which left contractors unpaid, and created legal hurdles. He noted that if not for these obstacles, nearly 50% of the capital construction would have been completed by now. Continuous rains slowed the progress, but he assured that works will be completed within the given timeframe.
Narayana highlighted that the future of Amaravati depends on smart industries, an international sports city capable of hosting the Olympics, railway connectivity, and an airport – all of which will drive economic growth.
He said Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu had directed him to ensure Amaravati is built to rank among the world’s top five capitals.
Already, 90% of farmers in the identified villages have agreed to take part in the second phase of land pooling. Construction of the international sports city is expected to begin within a year. He assured that all works will be taken up swiftly in the plots allotted to farmers under the pooling scheme.