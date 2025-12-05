SIPB clears Rs 20,444 crore investments in Andhra

VIJAYAWADA : The 13th State Investment Promotion Board (SIPB) meeting held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu at the State Secretariat on Thursday, approved investment proposals to the tune of Rs 20,444 crore to generate employment for 56,278 people.

A total of Rs 8.29 lakh crore investment proposals with a potential to generate 7.62 lakh jobs have come up before the SIPB so far. Six companies that signed agreements at the CII Partnership Summit in Visakhapatnam have got approvals.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said more than 50% of MoUs signed at the Partnership Summit have already moved to the approval stage, and directed officials to ensure that foundation stones for these projects are laid within 45 days.

“Leading companies are choosing Andhra Pradesh for investments because of the government’s speed of doing business. We are providing water, electricity, land, and all necessary support. Transparency is bringing new projects to the State,” he said.

Launch 75 MSME parks before WEF meet: CM

Earlier disruptions had damaged investor confidence. “We have rebuilt AP’s image, which is why the recent summit received such a tremendous response,” he said.

Naidu mentioned that within just 20 days after the Partnership Summit, agreements worth Rs 7.69 lakh crore have already moved to implementation stage. Land allotment for the projects has begun. “We should lay the foundation stones for 75 MSME parks in the State before the upcoming World Economic Forum Summit in Davos.