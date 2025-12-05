Udbhav brings tribal talent to the fore

VIJAYAWADA : The second day of Udbhav-2025, the sixth National Eklavya Model Residential School (EMRS) Traditional and Cultural Festival, witnessed a lively celebration of talent and diversity at KL University. Organised under the aegis of the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, Government of India, the event showcased the skills of EMRS students from across the country.
Throughout the day, from 10.00 am to 4.30 pm, students participated in a wide range of competitions including quizzes, mimicry, Hindi debates, Sanskrit shlokas, poetry recitation, traditional plays, dance, and music.
In total, 22 categories of contests were held on the second day, following 18 categories on the opening day. Results for several competitions were announced, while the final outcomes and prize distribution for all 49 categories will take place on the concluding day.
On the Krishna Deer main stage, junior-level drama competitions were held, while the Udbhav Auditorium hosted senior-level classical dance performances representing diverse traditions from across India.
Other venues featured group and solo competitions in classical and tribal songs, Sanskrit shloka recitation, poetry, English verse, and quizzes.
Senior students also engaged in English and Hindi elocution, open debates, and spell-bee contests. Later in the day, devotional song competitions, folk music, instrumental concerts, mimicry, and classical/semi-classical vocal recitals added to the cultural vibrancy.
Senior-level drama performances highlighted the spirit of freedom struggle and patriotism. Students depicted the sacrifices of tribal warriors, freedom fighters, and reformers who fought for rights and social justice.
Andhra Pradesh EMRS students presented a moving play based on the Mahabharata episode of Ekalavya and Dronacharya, emphasizing dedication, discipline, and respect for teachers.
Participants from Telangana staged a powerful drama on the life and valor of Army jawan Murali Nayak, who sacrificed his life during Operation Sindoor, earning thunderous applause.
Maharashtra students showcased the importance of education, particularly for women, through the life stories of Jyotiba Phule and Savitribai Phule.
Chhattisgarh students addressed the social issue of alcoholism with a thought-provoking performance. Other states presented historical and cultural narratives, including Himachal Pradesh’s first Chief Minister Yashwant Singh Parmar, Odisha’s tribal freedom fighter Surendra Saira, Jharkhand’s Santal rebellion, and Tamil Nadu’s literary legend Konangi.
