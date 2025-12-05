WB-ADB tech mission begins in Amaravati

VIJAYAWADA : The Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) on Thursday launched the week-long World Bank and Asian Development Bank joint technical mission on Thursday. The initiative aims at strengthening safeguards, stakeholder engagement, PPP planning, and field implementation under the AIUDP programme.

The opening session, which focused on key GBV/SEA/SH concepts, outlined the agenda and mission objectives. This was followed by technical sessions led by specialists from the World Bank and APCRDA/ADCL teams.

Day One discussions covered GBV concepts, India’s legal framework, survivor support services, SEAH risk mitigation, and survivor-centric response approaches. Experts and operational teams from APCRDA, ADCL, PgMC, PMC, and contractor representatives took part in the sessions.

The mission will offer hands-on guidance on GBV/SEAH safeguards, GRM strengthening, OHS compliance, social audits, traffic and road safety, PPP pipeline preparation, and contract administration.

Field visits, community consultations, and technical discussions are planned throughout the week.

Sessions will continue daily until December 11, concluding with PPP-focused workshops and review meetings with AP Government departments and stakeholders.

APCRDA said it remains committed to transparency, accountability, and best-practice implementation across the Amaravati and AIUDP programmes.