Andhra Civil Supplies Minister urges students to innovate, adapt to future jobs at Mega PTM in Tenali

GUNTUR: Civil Supplies Minister Nadendla Manohar urged students to set clear goals and prepare to compete globally at the Mega PTM 3.0 held at Zilla Parishad High School (ZPHS), Angalakuduru, Tenali mandal, on Friday.

He praised Education Minister Nara Lokesh for initiating the Mega PTM programme and urged students to use technology for progress.

He urged them to observe their surroundings, adopt ideas benefiting society, and think about contributing to their villages.

Manohar commended teachers who enrol their own children in government schools and praised students who spoke confidently at the meeting.

He called for collective efforts in school development and lauded Nestle for donating 20 bio-toilets, urging more donors to come forward. He stressed the importance of sanitation, safe drinking water, and ensuring no child is deprived of education. The Minister noted that the State is spending Rs 46,000 crore on education.

Manohar cautioned that jobs available today may not exist tomorrow, and new opportunities will emerge. He urged students to anticipate future employment trends, pointing out that Indians excel in mathematics and science, which has enabled many to lead global companies as CEOs.

He emphasised innovative thinking, digital transformation in education, respect for teachers, and warned children to avoid drugs and child marriages.

Manohar highlighted the government’s midday meal scheme, supplying 3 lakh metric tonnes of rice with farmers’ contributions. He inaugurated a new Chemistry Laboratory built at `15.58 lakh under PM Shri and joined students, Guntur District Collector A Thameem Ansariya, and officials for lunch.