Andhra's KMC set for December 11 mayoral poll amid YSRCP factional tussle

KADAPA: The atmosphere in the Kadapa Municipal Corporation (KMC) has become politically charged with the Election Commission ordering the election of a new Mayor on December 11.
The post has remained vacant since September 23, 2025 when former Mayor K Suresh Babu was removed following a Vigilance inquiry into allegations that his family members had taken up civil contracts in the municipal corporation, violating rules.
Deputy Mayor Mumtaz Begum has been handling Mayoral responsibilities since then.
Although the YSRCP holds a clear majority in the KMC, internal squabbles among corporators have complicated the election process.
The Mayoral post, reserved for the BC general category, will be filled through a special council meeting. The Election Commission has directed that notices be issued to all corporators and ex officio members, with voting scheduled at 11 am on December 11.
In the 2021 municipal elections, the YSRCP won 48 of 50 divisions, while one independent and one TDP candidate were elected. Following the death of two corporators, the strength of elected members now stands at 48.
Including ex officio members — TDP MLAs R Madhavi Reddy (Kadapa), P Chaitanya Reddy (Kamalapuram), and YSRCP MLC Ramachandra Reddy — the total voting strength is 51.
The TDP commands 11 votes, while the YSRCP holds 40. Despite this numerical strength, the YSRCP faces factionalism, with three groups lobbying for the Mayoral post.
Aspirants are pressing their claims before senior leaders, including former Deputy CM and YSRCP city president SB Amzath Basha, former mayor K Suresh Babu, district president P Ravindranath Reddy, and MP YS Avinash Reddy.
Result hinges on whether YSRCP can overcome rift
These leaders should finalise a consensus candidate for the post, and forward the name to YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for approval, adding complexity to the process.
The removal of Suresh Babu itself was steeped in controversy. Kadapa MLA Madhavi Reddy’s complaint led to a Vigilance probe, which confirmed violations committed by Suresh Babu.
The rivalry between the MLA and Suresh Babu escalated during corporation meetings, with dispute over seating arrangement becoming symbolic flashpoint. On one occasion, the MLA warned that she would “remove Suresh Babu’s chair” after being denied a seat beside the Mayor — a remark that foreshadowed his eventual ouster.
Tensions further flared up when garbage accumulation in the city became a controversy, with TDP activists and residents staging a protest by dumping waste at the Mayor’s residence. These incidents deepened the rift between the MLA and Suresh Babu, ultimately culminating in his removal.
Though the YSRCP’s majority ensures the victory of the party candidate in the mayoral election, the outcome will hinge on whether it can overcome internal squabbles, and present a united front.