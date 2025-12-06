Andhra's KMC set for December 11 mayoral poll amid YSRCP factional tussle

KADAPA: The atmosphere in the Kadapa Municipal Corporation (KMC) has become politically charged with the Election Commission ordering the election of a new Mayor on December 11.

The post has remained vacant since September 23, 2025 when former Mayor K Suresh Babu was removed following a Vigilance inquiry into allegations that his family members had taken up civil contracts in the municipal corporation, violating rules.

Deputy Mayor Mumtaz Begum has been handling Mayoral responsibilities since then.

Although the YSRCP holds a clear majority in the KMC, internal squabbles among corporators have complicated the election process.

The Mayoral post, reserved for the BC general category, will be filled through a special council meeting. The Election Commission has directed that notices be issued to all corporators and ex officio members, with voting scheduled at 11 am on December 11.

In the 2021 municipal elections, the YSRCP won 48 of 50 divisions, while one independent and one TDP candidate were elected. Following the death of two corporators, the strength of elected members now stands at 48.

Including ex officio members — TDP MLAs R Madhavi Reddy (Kadapa), P Chaitanya Reddy (Kamalapuram), and YSRCP MLC Ramachandra Reddy — the total voting strength is 51.

The TDP commands 11 votes, while the YSRCP holds 40. Despite this numerical strength, the YSRCP faces factionalism, with three groups lobbying for the Mayoral post.

Aspirants are pressing their claims before senior leaders, including former Deputy CM and YSRCP city president SB Amzath Basha, former mayor K Suresh Babu, district president P Ravindranath Reddy, and MP YS Avinash Reddy.