Forest officials bust wildlife crime racket in Andhra's Nandyal; seven arrested

KURNOOL: A major wildlife crime racket was busted in Nandyal after Forest officials arrested seven persons, including tattoo studio owner Pranav Kumar, a key accused, and a forest contractual employee, Sheshu, for their involvement in making and selling a pendant crafted from leopard claws. The arrests were made within the Mahanandi forest limits on Thursday.

Speaking to the TNIE, Field Director of Nagarjuna Sagar Tiger Reserve (NSTR) B Vijaya Kumar said the incident came to light after Pranav, owner of Black Art Tattoo Studio in Srinivasa Nagar, Nandyal, posted photos on social media wearing a chain with a ‘tiger paw pendant,’ believed by some to bring strength and protection. Although considered a fashion trend, wearing or trading ornaments made from wildlife parts is strictly prohibited under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.

Acting on a suspicious social media post, Forest and Police officials raided Pranav’s tattoo studio and residence, where they recovered the pendant. Forensic analysis confirmed that the ornament was made from actual leopard claws.

During interrogation, Pranav said he bought the claws from individuals in the Mahanandi area. Officials later traced the crime to Jinnashankara Tapovanam, where forest watchman Sheshu and hunters had allegedly set electric traps to kill wild boars.

A leopard was electrocuted, its half-burnt carcass disposed of, and its claws removed for illegal sale. Seven accused have been arrested so far, and searches are underway to nab others. Five nails and other material were recovered. The Field Director urged the public to cooperate in protecting wildlife.