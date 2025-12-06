Former Kadapa mayor moves HC, challenges notification for early mayoral election

VIJAYAWADA: Challenging the government’s decision to issue a notification for electing a new Mayor of Kadapa while his earlier petition against his removal is still pending, former Mayor K Suresh Babu approached the Andhra Pradesh High Court on Friday.

In his fresh plea, Suresh Babu requested the court to set aside the notification issued for conducting the Kadapa Mayor’s election, stating that it is illegal and violates the Municipal Act.

The petition came up for hearing before Justice Gannamaneni Ramakrishna Prasad on Friday.

After hearing the preliminary arguments, the High Court issued notices to the State Government, the State Election Commission and other concerned authorities, directing them to file detailed counters.

Arguing on behalf of the petitioner, advocate VR Reddy Kovvuri submitted that the present term of the Kadapa Municipal Corporation Council is valid till February 2026. As per the provisions of the Municipal Act, no election can be conducted within six months prior to the expiry of the council’s term, he argued.

He further stated that the same rule applies to the election of the Mayor and Deputy Mayor as well. Since the current Kadapa Mayor’s term ends in March 2026, conducting an election before that period, as proposed by the government, is against the law, the counsel contended.

Calling the government-issued notification for the Kadapa Mayor’s election unlawful, the petitioner urged the court to intervene.

After hearing the submissions, the High Court directed the government and the Election Commission to submit complete details in their counter-affidavits and posted the case for further hearing on December 9.