One-crore signature drive against medical college privatisation sees massive public response: YSRCP

VIJAYAWADA: YSRCP State Coordinator Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy on Friday addressed a Zoom meeting with Parliamentary Observers and leaders of affiliated wings, highlighting the strong public response to the party’s one-crore signature campaign against the proposed privatisation of government medical colleges. He said the drive had crossed one crore signatures within a week, reflecting widespread opposition across the State.

Sajjala asked all wings to stay active and instructed Parliamentary Observers to work closely with local units to ensure full participation from mandal to district levels. He said constituency-level submissions would be made on December 10, district-level events on December 13, and a final representation would be submitted to the Governor on December 16. He urged leaders to intensify outreach through media platforms.

In Guntur, district president Ambati Rambabu criticised Chief Minister Naidu for ‘ruining’ the Polavaram project and allowing the Centre to downgrade it. He said Naidu’s mismanagement led to the collapse of the diaphragm wall built at a cost of Rs 1,000 crore.