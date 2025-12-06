TDP accuses Jagan of misusing Tirumala’s name, flags lapses in previous temple administration

VISAKHAPATNAM: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) State president Palla Srinivasa Rao on Friday criticised former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, alleging that he repeatedly used the name of Lord Venkateswara of Tirumala to make political claims.

Addressing a press conference in Visakhapatnam on Friday, Palla said the former Chief Minister had no understanding of Tirumala’s traditions and had weakened the sanctity associated with the temple.

Referring to the Parakamani episode, he said the controversy reflected administrative lapses under the previous government. He alleged that individuals facing allegations were given responsibilities in sensitive areas of temple management, leading to loss of public trust. He also accused the former Chief Minister of making frequent political statements without addressing pending questions on the matter.

On the issue of adulterated ghee used in the preparation of Tirumala laddu prasadam, Palla stated that the procurement and supply processes took place during the YSRCP government’s tenure.