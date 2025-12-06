TTD EO highlights e-Dip darshan mode for Vaikuntha Ekadasi, Dwadasi

TIRUMALA: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has announced comprehensive arrangements for the upcoming Vaikuntha Ekadasi and Dwadasi darshan, ensuring equal opportunity to devotees across the country through the electronic dip (e-Dip) system.

TTD Executive Officer (EO) Anil Kumar Singhal shared the details during the monthly Dial Your EO programme held at Annamayya Bhavan, where he interacted with 23 callers from different parts of India.

The EO explained that darshan tokens for December 30, 31, and January 1 were allotted through e-Dip, with nearly 25 lakh devotees registering between November 27 and December 1.

Tokens were issued to 1.70 lakh devotees on December 2.

He said TTD has planned darshan for 7.7 lakh devotees during the ten-day Vaikuntha Dwara Darshan period, with 164 out of 182 available darshan hours reserved for common pilgrims.

Several callers praised the transparency of the e-DIP system, even if they did not secure tokens. Responding to requests for enhanced quota for the elderly and physically challenged, the EO said TTD must balance opportunities across all categories of devotees.

He clarified that all ten days of Vaikuntha Dwara Darshan are auspicious, and while the first two days are in high demand, the last three days (January 6–8) have been reserved for 15,000 local devotees of Tirumala and Tirupati.

Other suggestions included resuming Parayanam at Nada Neerajanam, ensuring staff address devotees with ‘Govinda,’ introducing millet-based Annaprasadam on Vaikuntha Ekadasi, and improving queue management, waste disposal, and sevak behavior.