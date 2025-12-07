APCRDA holds Grievance Day in Rayapudi to address farmers’, residents’ issues

VIJAYAWADA: A ‘Grievance Day’ programme was organised at the Ground Floor of the APCRDA Head Office in Rayapudi to address issues faced by farmers and agricultural labourers in the Capital Region.
Several residents of the Capital region submitted petitions to Additional Commissioner A Bhargava Teja, regarding village boundary disputes, street alignment issues, returnable plots registration, and other concerns related to the Capital region.
The Additional Commissioner assured the petitioners that all grievances submitted would be resolved on a priority basis. Officers from various departments of APCRDA attended the Grievance Day and provided on-the-spot solutions to several issues raised by the applicants. He instructed officials not to show any negligence in resolving grievances and emphasised timely redressal.
He appealed to farmers and residents of the Capital Region to make use of the Grievance Day, conducted every Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the APCRDA Head Office in Rayapudi. A total of 80 petitions were received during the session.
Officials present during the Grievance Day included Director (Lands–Capital City) Vasantha Rayudu, Chief Engineer G. Venkateswara Rao, Grievance Redressal Management (GRM) Nodal Officer P. Jayasree, Special Deputy Collectors M. Seshireddy, K.S. Bhagyarekha, P. Padmavathi, A.G. Chinni Krishna, G. Ravinder, G. Bhima Rao, B. Sai Srinivasa Nayak, and others.
‘Clear pending issues of Capital land donors’
A round table conference on ‘Amaravati Land Pooling 2.0’, held at the Vijayawada Press Club on Saturday, unanimously passed a resolution urging the Andhra Pradesh Government to address on a war-footing all pending grievances of farmers who surrendered land for the State capital under the 9.14 Land Pooling Agreement.
Participants noted that even after 11 years, the Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) has failed to deliver the developed residential and commercial plots with basic infrastructure that were promised within three years. At present, 2,168 farmers are still waiting for 7,743 plots. In several cases, plots were registered in undeveloped layouts without approach roads, causing severe hardship. The issue of returnable plots for land acquired for Gannavaram International Airport also remains unresolved. Farmers condemned the construction of boundary walls on their lands without consent, calling the action “illegal and objectionable”.
The resolution recalled that during the previous YSRC regime, Amaravati farmers faced harassment, including false cases against hundreds of men and women, many of which remain pending even after the TDP-led coalition assumed office in June 2024.
Unfulfilled commitments include schools and hospitals for the 29 capital villages, bank loans against allotted plots, and essential amenities such as roads, drainage, power and drinking water.
The conference sought immediate completion of pending works, wider consultations before launching Land Pooling 2.0 for 5,000 acres, and prudent decisions on long-term projects such as the ORR and Metro Rail. It also called for expediting irrigation projects in Rayalaseema and North Andhra, and completing the Polavaram Project to its original height.
The meeting was convened by senior farmer leader Vadde Sobhanadreeswara Rao, who emphasised that the government must honour its commitments to Amaravati farmers.
Complaints received
Land-related issues in Amaravati 75
Social Welfare (Engineering) 2
Social Welfare 1
Development Promotion 1
LPS Infra 1