APCRDA holds Grievance Day in Rayapudi to address farmers’, residents’ issues

VIJAYAWADA: A ‘Grievance Day’ programme was organised at the Ground Floor of the APCRDA Head Office in Rayapudi to address issues faced by farmers and agricultural labourers in the Capital Region.

Several residents of the Capital region submitted petitions to Additional Commissioner A Bhargava Teja, regarding village boundary disputes, street alignment issues, returnable plots registration, and other concerns related to the Capital region.

The Additional Commissioner assured the petitioners that all grievances submitted would be resolved on a priority basis. Officers from various departments of APCRDA attended the Grievance Day and provided on-the-spot solutions to several issues raised by the applicants. He instructed officials not to show any negligence in resolving grievances and emphasised timely redressal.

He appealed to farmers and residents of the Capital Region to make use of the Grievance Day, conducted every Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the APCRDA Head Office in Rayapudi. A total of 80 petitions were received during the session.

Officials present during the Grievance Day included Director (Lands–Capital City) Vasantha Rayudu, Chief Engineer G. Venkateswara Rao, Grievance Redressal Management (GRM) Nodal Officer P. Jayasree, Special Deputy Collectors M. Seshireddy, K.S. Bhagyarekha, P. Padmavathi, A.G. Chinni Krishna, G. Ravinder, G. Bhima Rao, B. Sai Srinivasa Nayak, and others.