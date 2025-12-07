BJP to take out Atal-Modi Yatra in Andhra from December 11

VIJAYAWADA: The Atal-Modi Good Governance Yatra (Atal Sankalp-Modi Siddi Yatra) will be organised from December 11 to 25 across Andhra Pradesh, said BJP State president PVN Madhav.

Addressing the media, along with Union Minister Bhupathiraju Srinivasa Varma on Saturday, he said that the yatra will begin from Dharmavaram and pass through Anantapur, Kurnool, Nandyal, Kadapa, Madanapalle, Tirupati, Nellore, Ongole, Bapatla and Machilipatnam in the first phase.

In the second phase, it will start from Srikakulam and cover Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Anakapalli, Kakinada, Rajahmundry, Bhimavaram and Eluru, before concluding at Amaravati on December 25. The yatra is aimed at highlighting the Centre’s good governance practices and welfare schemes implemented under the leadership of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he added.

Union Minister Bhupathiraju Srinivasa Varma said former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee was a leader the nation is proud of and one who left a lasting impact on public life.

He recalled Vajpayee’s role as External Affairs Minister in the Morarji Desai government and his tenure as Prime Minister, during which he guided the country on the path of development.

Vajpayee strengthened infrastructure through the Golden Quadrilateral highways and asserted India’s strength before the world after the nuclear tests.

He carried forward the ideals of Syama Prasad Mookerjee and Deendayal Upadhyaya.