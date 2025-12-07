Centre urged to set up NSD branch in Andhra

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Tourism Kandula Durgesh on Saturday said that the Andhra Pradesh government has submitted detailed proposals to the Union Minister for Tourism and Culture, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, seeking the establishment of a National School of Drama (NSD) branch in the State.

He said the request reflects the State’s long standing demand for strengthening institutional support for the performing arts.

Speaking at the Krishnaveni Sangeetha Neerajanam programme held at Tummalapalli Kalakshetram, the Minister said Andhra Pradesh, despite its rich and diverse cultural heritage, has been deprived of several premier training institutions following state bifurcation.

He noted that this has adversely impacted young artists aspiring for professional training in music, theatre and dance. Kandula Durgesh recalled that the loss of national-level institutions created a cultural and academic void in the state.

In this background, he urged the Union government to consider allotting not only a National School of Drama branch but also specialised institutions dedicated to training in music, theatre and dance to Andhra Pradesh.

He further said that the establishment of national cultural institutions would help nurture artistic excellence, create employment opportunities for artists and trainers, and give fresh momentum to cultural tourism.

Andhra Pradesh has the potential to emerge as a prominent centre for performing arts at the national and international levels through sustained institutional support, he added. Tourism Additional Director General Venkataraman Hegde, Collector Lakshmisha,Malladi Ravikumar, Gumaadi Gopala Krishna and others were present.