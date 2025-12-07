Dy CM Pawan Kalyan urges officials to boost tribal livelihoods through forest-based development, eco-tourism

VIJAYAWADA: Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan has directed officials to focus on improving the living standards of tribal communities dependent on forests for their livelihood by expanding income opportunities and implementing targeted development programmes.
Addressing a teleconference from his Mangalagiri camp office with Alluri Sitarama Raju district Collector Dinesh Kumar and SP Amit Bardar on Saturday, he identified forest produce processing, value addition, marketing, eco-tourism and tourism promotion as key drivers of development. A special focus, he said, must be placed on eliminating unemployment among tribal youth. The meeting also reviewed ongoing ganja eradication measures in forest areas. Former ASR Collector Sumith Kumar and former SP Satish Kumar also participated.
“There is growing demand for forest-based and organic products. Along with coffee plantations, the cultivation and sustainable harvesting of naturally available forest produce must be strengthened. Production should align with market demand,” he said, adding that officials must remain closely connected with tribal communities, listen to their ideas and provide continuous support through innovative, confidence-building programmes.
Pawan further called for expanding coffee and other suitable crops in agency areas and linking horticulture with employment guarantee schemes to strengthen livelihoods and boost forest-based production. “Eco-tourism must be promoted without harming the environment, and film, television, and OTT shoots in tribal regions should be encouraged to create jobs and increase local incomes. Continuous monitoring, monthly reviews and a structured action plan are essential. The government will extend full support,” he assured.
He further stressed increasing tribal incomes by ensuring access to essential facilities, motivating youth towards diverse livelihoods and entrepreneurship, and making alternative employment opportunities easily accessible.
Calling tourism a priority for Agency areas, the Deputy CM noted that with rising interest in nature-based travel, eco-tourism is among the fastest-growing sectors and must be developed responsibly.