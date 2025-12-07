Dy CM Pawan Kalyan urges officials to boost tribal livelihoods through forest-based development, eco-tourism

VIJAYAWADA: Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan has directed officials to focus on improving the living standards of tribal communities dependent on forests for their livelihood by expanding income opportunities and implementing targeted development programmes.

Addressing a teleconference from his Mangalagiri camp office with Alluri Sitarama Raju district Collector Dinesh Kumar and SP Amit Bardar on Saturday, he identified forest produce processing, value addition, marketing, eco-tourism and tourism promotion as key drivers of development. A special focus, he said, must be placed on eliminating unemployment among tribal youth. The meeting also reviewed ongoing ganja eradication measures in forest areas. Former ASR Collector Sumith Kumar and former SP Satish Kumar also participated.

“There is growing demand for forest-based and organic products. Along with coffee plantations, the cultivation and sustainable harvesting of naturally available forest produce must be strengthened. Production should align with market demand,” he said, adding that officials must remain closely connected with tribal communities, listen to their ideas and provide continuous support through innovative, confidence-building programmes.