Fast-track rooftop solar installation for SC/ST houses: Andhra Chief Secretary

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Secretary K Vijayanand has directed officials to expedite the installation of rooftop solar systems for SC/ST domestic consumers under the Andhra Pradesh Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (APSPDCL).

Addressing a review meeting held on Saturday morning at the Anantapur Collectorate, the Chief Secretary instructed that rooftop solar systems of 2 kW capacity each be installed on feasible SC/ST households, covering 7.48 lakh consumers by March next year, with a total capacity of 415 MW. He emphasised that net metres must be installed after panel installation without delay.

Under the PM-KUSUM scheme, APSPDCL is tasked with completing the solarisation of 1.36 lakh agricultural pump sets with a capacity of 610 MW. For feeder solarisation, land acquisition must be accelerated in 20 locations across Anantapur Circle, covering 498 acres for setting up solar plants with a combined capacity of 111 MW.

Additionally, under the PM Surya Ghar scheme, rooftop solar systems will be installed in 17,870 households in Anantapur district, totalling 35.7 MW capacity, with completion targeted by March next. Statewide, 21 lakh BC households are expected to benefit from rooftop solar installations. The Chief Secretary also urged officials to speed up the establishment of vehicle charging stations under the PM e-Drive scheme.