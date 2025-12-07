Girls outshine boys in MBBS admissions for 2025-26

VIJAYAWADA: Girls have once again outshone boys in MBBS admissions across AP, securing the majority of seats for the academic year 2025–26.

According to data presented to State Health MinisterY Satya Kumar Yadavby the Registrar of NTR University of Health Sciences, girls accounted for 60.72% of total admissions, marking a steady rise from the previous years.

In 2023–24, girls held 57.06% of MBBS seats, which increased slightly to 57.96% in 2024–25. This year, out of 6,430 seats, girls secured 3,904 seats, while boys claimed 2,526 seats. The Minister noted that this represents a 3.66% increase in female admissions compared to last year, reflecting their strong performance in NEET exams.

Under the convener quota, girls took 2,617 seats (61.50%), while boys secured 1,638. In the management quota, girls obtained 1,287 seats (59.17%), compared to 888 seats for boys. Officials emphasised that girls’ consistent success stems from their academic preparation right from the school, enabling them to excel in competitive exams.

The Minister described the outcome as a positive sign for the future of women in the medical profession, noting that the rising share of female students in MBBS will strengthen healthcare delivery and inspire more young women to pursue careers in medicine.