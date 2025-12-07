Jagan’s remark trivialising Parakamani theft hurt millions of devotees: CM Chandrababu Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu strongly condemned the remarks made by former Chief Minister and YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy that Tirumala Parakamani theft was a small incident.

During an informal interaction with mediapersons at the TDP headquarters on Saturday, Naidu said Jagan’s remarks shocked everyone, besides deeply hurting the sentiments of millions of devotees of Lord Venkateswara. “Jagan has no regard for god, no respect for the faith of devotees of Lord Venkateswara, and no concern for the sanctity of temples,” he observed.

“A person who tried to ‘settle’ even his own uncle’s murder, also tried to settle the sacred Tirumala Parakamani theft. What could be more atrocious?” he questioned.

Naidu criticised Jagan for contending that since the stolen Parakamani money was returned, there was no wrongdoing, terming it highly unethical. “Such statements amount to trivialising the sacred offerings made by devotees to Lord Venkateswara. People across regions, communities, and political affiliations are condemning Jagan’s remarks, and expressing anguish,” he said.

The Chief Minister asserted that there is no compromise in effective maintenance of law and order in Andhra Pradesh.

The previous YSRCP regime turned even peaceful regions into crime hubs by encouraging and protecting criminals. “Have we ever heard of lady dons in places like Nellore? Who fostered such a criminal culture?” he asked.

Naidu mentioned that districts like Vizianagaram and Nellore were once known for peace and tranquillity, but the previous administration allowed criminal elements to spread their tentacles.