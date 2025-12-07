Parakamani theft case accused ‘scotches’ rumours

TIRUPATI: For the first time, Parakamani case accused Ravi Kumar publicly addressed the controversy on Saturday, releasing an emotional video statement and rejecting allegations being circulated against him.

Speaking with visible distress and tears, Ravi Kumar admitted he made a mistake during Parakamani duties on April 29, 2023, and said the guilt has haunted him every day since.

“As repentance for the grave sin I committed, I decided to donate 90% of my personal property to Lord Venkateswara. It was my own decision, and as a family, we willingly transferred the property in Swami’s name,” he said.

Ravi Kumar dismissed rumours that he was forced, manipulated, or pressured by anyone to transfer his assets. “Some are spreading false stories that someone threatened or influenced me. There is no truth in those claims,” he clarified.

He further alleged that he was being blackmailed by certain individuals and has filed cases against them. “Several indecent and humiliating allegations were made against me. False news was spread saying I underwent surgery on my private parts. These lies deeply hurt me and my family,” he said.

Ravi Kumar stated he is ready to cooperate with the judiciary and undergo any medical tests or examinations ordered by the court. “No day passes without guilt and pain. I know I committed a grave mistake. I am still struggling to recover from the mental agony,” he added.