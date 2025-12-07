Pawan’s ‘dishti’ remark disappointing: Ex-MP Undavalli Arunkumar

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Former MP Undavalli Arunkumar expressed surprise and disappointment over recent comments made by Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan. While acknowledging that Pawan Kalyan possesses the stature and capability to become chief minister, he said the remarks were unfortunate.

During a visit to Razole in Konaseema, Pawan had attributed the widespread coconut tree deformities in the region to ‘dristi’ or the evil eye — an explanation that triggered a political row, especially among leaders in neighbouring Telangana.

Speaking to the media here on Saturday, Undavalli also questioned the AP government’s decision to initiate a second phase of land pooling for Amaravati. He pointed out that the State had already acquired 40,000 acres earlier, while even a major city like Hyderabad, developed over 400 years, accommodates all key government offices within just 2,200 acres. He demanded clarity on why additional land was required.

He criticised the Narendra Modi-led Central government, accusing it of promoting religious politics and frequently targeting Nehru and Gandhian principles. He stressed that India’s development is possible only with the participation of all communities.