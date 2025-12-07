Ramesh Babu gets ‘Vishwabharana’ title at Savitri birth anniversary fete in Andhra

GUNTUR: In a grand celebration marking the 90th birth anniversary of legendary actress Savitri, the Mahanati Savitri Kalapeetham honoured Rangishetti Ramesh Babu with the prestigious title ‘Vishwabharana.’

The felicitation ceremony was held at Savitri Ganesh Zilla Parishad High School in Vaddivaripalem village, under the joint auspices of the school and the Kalapeetham.

The event witnessed the presence of distinguished guests including Ircon Railways (Delhi) Additional General Manager and Vice President of Delhi Telugu Association, Mendu Chakrapani; literary scholars;

APSRTC Machilipatnam Depot Manager Peddiraju; school headmaster Vedantam Badrinath; NRI Raman Abbu; village president Vaddi Lakshmoji; and social worker Kondaveeti Eswar Rao. These dignitaries collectively presented the title to Ramesh Babu.

The Kalapeetham recognised Ramesh Babu’s remarkable contributions in the fields of art, literature, spiritual thought, and social service. His creative excellence and achievements at the global level were highlighted as reasons for bestowing the honour.