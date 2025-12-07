Srikalahasti temple tops pilgrim satisfaction survey in Andhra

SRIKALAHASTI: The sacred Srikalahasteeswara Swamy temple at Srikalahasti, popularly known as Dakshina Kashi, has clinched the top spot in the State’s latest temple performance feedback survey. With a pilgrim satisfaction score of 72.7%, second only to Tirumala, the Srikalahasti temple’s achievement highlights both its timeless traditions, and recent service upgrades.
One of India’s most revered Shaivite shrines, the temple continues to uphold age-old customs. Each day begins with the first puja offered to Bhakta Kannappa, the devoted hunter who sacrificed his eyes for Lord Shiva.
In continuation of this tradition, priests carry Kannappa deity from the Alankara Mandapam to the summit of Kannappa Konda in a ceremonial procession, amid Vedic chants.
The temple’s global prominence has grown especially through the Rahu-Ketu Sarpa Dosha Nivaran Puja, which draws thousands of devotees daily, including many foreigners seeking the blessings of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati.
Pilgrims praised the Srikalahasti temple’s quicker darshan process, improved queue management, clean surroundings, and courteous staff.
The introduction of transparent ticketing, allowing `500 ticket holders into the inner sanctum, was welcomed as a major temple reform.
AI-driven crowd mgmt at Srikalahasti likely
Local MLA Bojjala Sudheer Reddy was credited with ensuring fairness in this system, and monitoring upgrades such as improved sheds, drinking water facilities, uninterrupted prasadam distribution, and strengthened medical services. Temple authorities said they aim to raise satisfaction levels beyond 90% by further enhancing pilgrim services.
The shrine is also preparing to embrace advanced technology. Google Vice President Thota Chandu recently visited the temple, and discussed with MLA Sudheer Reddy the possibility of introducing Artificial Intelligence to manage crowd and predict wait time accurately.
Similar AI model tested in Tirumala has successfully monitored crowd density, and streamlined darshan. Temple officials believe such innovations could revolutionise pilgrim convenience at Srikalahasti.
With its blend of centuries-old rituals and modern reforms, the Srikalahasti temple stands as a shining example of how heritage and innovation can coexist, offering devotees a deeply spiritual yet well-managed pilgrimage experience.