Srikalahasti temple tops pilgrim satisfaction survey in Andhra

SRIKALAHASTI: The sacred Srikalahasteeswara Swamy temple at Srikalahasti, popularly known as Dakshina Kashi, has clinched the top spot in the State’s latest temple performance feedback survey. With a pilgrim satisfaction score of 72.7%, second only to Tirumala, the Srikalahasti temple’s achievement highlights both its timeless traditions, and recent service upgrades.

One of India’s most revered Shaivite shrines, the temple continues to uphold age-old customs. Each day begins with the first puja offered to Bhakta Kannappa, the devoted hunter who sacrificed his eyes for Lord Shiva.

In continuation of this tradition, priests carry Kannappa deity from the Alankara Mandapam to the summit of Kannappa Konda in a ceremonial procession, amid Vedic chants.

The temple’s global prominence has grown especially through the Rahu-Ketu Sarpa Dosha Nivaran Puja, which draws thousands of devotees daily, including many foreigners seeking the blessings of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati.

Pilgrims praised the Srikalahasti temple’s quicker darshan process, improved queue management, clean surroundings, and courteous staff.

The introduction of transparent ticketing, allowing `500 ticket holders into the inner sanctum, was welcomed as a major temple reform.