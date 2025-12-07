Virat Kohli offers prayers at Simhachalam temple a day after India's ODI series win

VISHAKAPATNAM: Star Indian cricketer Virat Kohli visited the Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple at Simhachalam in Visakhaptanam on Sunday and offered prayers. He was accompanied by all-rounder Washington Sundar, India fielding coach T. Dilip and officials from the Andhra Cricket Association (ACA).

Simhachalam Devasthanam Deputy Executive Officer S. Radha and Assistant Executive Officer K. Tirumaleswara Rao received Kohli and the visiting team members. Kohli embraced the ‘Kappa Sthamba’ (sacred pillar) before taking darshan of the presiding deity and offering special prayers.

After the darshan, Vedic scholars recited Veda Ashirvachanam, accompanied by Nadaswaram and Vedic chants. On behalf of the temple administration, Kohli was presented with Swami Vari Sesha Vastram, a portrait of the deity and prasadam.

The visit took place a day after India clinched the One Day International (ODI) cricket series against South Africa in Visakhapatnam. On Saturday, Gautam Gambhir also offered prayers at the Simhachalam Temple.