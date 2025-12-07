YSRCP leaders pay tribute to Ambedkar, criticise TDP for dismantling Jagan-era reforms

VIJAYAWADA: At the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) central Office in Tadepalli, senior party leaders paid rich tributes to Dr BR Ambedkar on his death anniversary.

Speaking after offering floral tributes, party leaders asserted that it was former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy who truly carried forward Ambedkar’s vision during his five-year tenure by ensuring justice, equality, and dignity to every community without discrimination.

They recalled that the previous government invested Rs 400 crore to construct the 125-ft Ambedkar Statue and a dedicated Smrutivanam in the heart of Vijayawada so Ambedkar’s ideology could inspire future generations.

In sharp contrast, they said, the present TDP-led coalition government has been systematically dismantling every reform introduced under Jagan, weakening institutions, destroying the education system, and pushing poor children away from quality education.

The YSRCP leaders condemned the State government for replacing the Constitution with a ‘Red Book rule,’ leading to a complete breakdown of law and order.

YSRCP leaders strongly criticised Chandrababu Naidu for acting out of political spite, removing the plaque at Ambedkar Smrutivanam immediately after coming to power and refusing even to visit the site for 18 months.

They demanded that the plaque be restored by January 26, warning that any new plaques put up by the current government would be removed once YSRCP returns to power.