Armed Forces’ services invaluable: NTR Collector S Ilakkiya

VIJAYAWADA: NTR District In-Charge Collector S Ilakkiya on Sunday said the services rendered by Armed Forces personnel, especially those who laid down their lives in defence of the nation, are invaluable. She stressed that contributing to the Armed Forces Flag Fund is a collective responsibility of citizens.

Marking Armed Forces Flag Day, Ilakkiya donated to the fund at the Collectorate and received the flag from District Sainik Welfare Officer Lt. Commander K Kalyana Veena. She extended greetings to serving soldiers, ex-servicemen and their families, and paid tributes to martyrs.

Ilakkiya noted that Flag Day has been observed every December 7 since 1949 to support martyrs’ families and veterans. “We live in freedom because of the sacrifices of our soldiers. Donating to the Flag Fund is a small gesture of gratitude,” she said, urging the public, business community, industrialists and educational institutions to contribute generously.

Lt. Commander Veena said the fund supports families of fallen soldiers, disabled veterans and ailing ex-servicemen. She added that donations are eligible for income tax exemption under Section 80G. Officials, ex-servicemen and welfare committee members were present.