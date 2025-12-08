Blow to mangroves as illegal ponds mushroom in Andhra Pradesh

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Narasapuram and its surrounding mandals in West Godavari district are witnessing a quiet but devastating ecological collapse. Vast stretches of mangroves — long hailed as nature’s own armour against cyclones, tidal surges and coastal erosion — are being wiped out at an alarming pace. In their place, illegal aqua ponds have sprung up almost overnight, reshaping the fragile deltaic landscape and exposing deep fractures in administrative vigilance.

For decades, the mangroves stretching across the Godavari delta, the Upputeru creek region and adjoining estuarine belts have stood as one of the region’s richest ecological assets. These wetlands are fish nurseries, natural carbon sinks and the backbone of local livelihoods tied to fishing and eco-tourism. Yet today, those dense green canopies have thinned into broken patches of mud, bunds and water bodies engineered with clinical precision by an entrenched aqua mafia.

Forest Range Officer M Karunakar, speaking to TNIE, said that while revenue maps clearly demarcate mangrove blocks across Narasapuram, Mogalthuru, Yelamanchili and Bhimavaram, the ground reality is starkly different. “The belts that once stood lush and impenetrable have been replaced by ponds constructed in violation of every environmental norm,” he said.

The turning point came when Inspector General of Forests Trinath Kumar noticed suspicious changes in land patterns during routine satellite monitoring. Fresh clearings between Darbarevu and Etigattu along the Vashista river bund raised immediate red flags. Realising the scale of the destruction, he promptly alerted the District Collector and senior forest officials.