Fill Class IV vacancies immediately: APNGGO

VIJAYAWADA: AP Non- Gazetted Officers’ Association (APNGGO) State president A Vidyasagar on Sunday urged the State government to immediately fill vacant fourth-class posts in government offices to reduce the mounting workload on existing staff. He called on the government to give serious attention to the long-pending and genuine demands of fourth-class employees.

Speaking at the oath-taking ceremony of the newly elected executive body of the All Andhra Pradesh Government Fourth-Class Employees Central Association at the AP NGO Home in Gandhinagar, Vidyasagar said the NGGO Association has always worked with commitment to resolve issues faced by fourth-class staff. He added that the association is also focusing on rightful promotions.

Vidyasagar assured full support from the AP JAC and AP NGOs to the fourth-class employees’ association and said collective action would be taken to resolve issues concerning employees, teachers, workers, and pensioners. He congratulated the newly elected body and expressed confidence that it would work actively under the AP JAC banner.